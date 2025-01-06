Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Haircut for 2025 Australian Open
With the first Grand Slam of 2025 quickly approaching, the world's top players are doing everything they can to prepare for the Australian Open. While every Major tournament brings unknown surprises, everyone can count on the heat in Melbourne.
To help keep himself as cool as possible (and to look fresh on camera for fans around the world), Carlos Alcaraz has debuted a drastically different haircut.
The ATP World No. 3 hit up his well-known barber to get a fade before competing in Melbourne. Alcaraz is known for making dramatic changes with almost every haircut, and this time was no different.
Alcaraz's barber (@victorbabers5) was the first person to share a picture of his client's new look. The duo devised a good plan for the Australian Open as the haircut looks good and is guaranteed to help stave off the sweltering summer heat in Melbourne.
Reactions to Alcaraz's haircuts have not always been kind. Following the end of the 2024 season, many fans were upset with the 21-year-old's decision to go with a disconnected fade. His loyal fanbase always makes their voices heard on social media.
After Alcaraz's barber shared pictures, the tennis world got a much better look at the new hairstyle when the four-time Grand Slam champion hit the practice courts at Rod Laver Arena this weekend.
Last year was easily the best season of Alcaraz's young career. He finished the year as World No.3 with a singles record of 53-13 and four titles (including two Grand Slams). He made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
Alcaraz has won a Grand Slam at every Major tournament except for the Australian Open. The Spanish superstar has made no secret about how badly he wants to win a title there this year. While the field is stacked, Alcaraz still has strong odds of making it happen.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.