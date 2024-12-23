Carlos Alcaraz Joins Crowded 2025 Qatar Open Field
December has given tennis fans a great glimpse into the next year as players have begun filling out their schedules for 2025. Today, World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz officially committed to playing in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.
The Qatar Open is a hard-court tournament that runs from February 17-22, 2025. The event gets elevated from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 tournament in the upcoming year. It is played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.
Unfortunately for some fans, that means Alcaraz will miss all of the clay court swing (known as the "Golden Swing" ) in South America.
Alcaraz joins a field crowded with superstars in Doha. This list includes Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Grigor Dimitrov. The entire draw has not yet been announced,
Although it is bound to change, Alcaraz and Sinner currently have the exact same schedule to start the new ATP season: Australian Open, Rotterdam 500, and Doha 500. However, they are taking different paths through the clay court season in April.
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open is one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East. Other stars that played the event when it was an ATP Tournament include Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
