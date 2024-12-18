John McEnroe's Iconic Nike Tennis Shoes Are Under $100 Online
John McEnroe is a force of nature. Ever since he stormed onto the scene as a brash, young tennis superstar in the 1980s, the sports legend has never stopped garnering attention.
Whether it be on the court, in the broadcast booth, or in the sneaker industry, McEnroe remains an integral part of American sports culture. Even better, McEnroe remains the poster child for bad boy athletes all over the world.
Luckily for fans, the seven-time Grand Slam champion's iconic Nike tennis shoes are now available at a discount in multiple colorways. Below is everything fans must know about the sneakers and the online sales event.
The Nike Attack carries a retail price of $130 in adult sizes. However, Nike has slashed prices on the iconic kicks. Online shoppers can find the tennis shoes available at discounts upwards of 24% off ($98) on the Nike website.
The Nike "Mac" Attack was originally launched in 1984 and instantly became a staple of sports footwear history. While the model is no longer suitable for performance use, it has transcended the sport to become a staple in the sneaker industry.
According to Nike's product description, "This iconic sneaker broke the mold in tennis, and this fresh iteration breaks the mold on itself with crisp leather, durable textile, and bold details."
This old-school tennis shoe sports a padded collar, checkered tongue label, and 1980s style. The Nike Attack is ready for you to push the status quo. If holiday shoppers hurry, they can ace gift-giving this year at a major discount.
