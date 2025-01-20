FILA Announces Sponsorship of WTA Star Lulu Sun
Earlier this week, Lulu Sun grabbed the attention fans of tennis fans at the Australian Open. The WTA star debuted a custom kit from a new footwear and apparel sponsor in Melbourne.
FILA has proudly announced the signing of a new endorsement agreement with Lulu Sun, the rising tennis star from New Zealand.
At just 23 years old, Sun has been recognized as the WTA Newcomer of the Year, a testament to her exceptional performance on the court. She now joins FILA's distinguished roster of ATP and WTA athletes.
Sun's breakthrough 2024 season catapulted her into the global spotlight, as she climbed from a WTA ranking of No.214 at the start of the year to a career-high of No.39.
A standout moment came during her second Grand Slam main draw appearance in England, where she captured the tennis world's attention with a stunning run from the qualifying rounds to the quarterfinals.
This success on grass launched her into the top 100 rankings, and later in August, she reached her first Tour-level final in Monterrey.
Before turning professional, Sun made her mark in collegiate tennis, playing a key role in her team's victory at the 2021 Collegiate National Championships during her freshman year.
Her journey on the professional circuit began in 2022, when she debuted in Rabat, secured her first main draw win in Seoul en route to the quarterfinals, and competed in her first Grand Slam qualifying round.
"It is such an honor to step onto the court and represent a brand with such an iconic history in the game," said Lulu Sun.
"I am grateful to FILA for the support and the opportunity to join the elite group of athletes who have worn the brand. I look forward to working together as I take my career to the next level."
Kevin Yoon, President and CEO of FILA Holdings, expressed the brand's enthusiasm for the partnership:
"Lulu has made incredible strides to elevate her game over the last few seasons. After a stellar 2024 season, we are excited to see what the future holds for Lulu and are proud to support her every step of the way. We are thrilled to welcome Lulu to the FILA family as we continue our legacy of sponsoring champions on and off the court."
Lulu Sun has debuted FILA's latest tennis apparel collection and Axilus 3 Energized performance footwear at the ongoing Australian Open in Melbourne. This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in her career, as FILA supports her pursuit of excellence on the global tennis circuit.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.