Frances Tiafoe debuted new lululemon technology at Indian Wells.

American men's tennis star Frances Tiafoe's impressive 2026 ATP season continued with a strong showing at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Tiafoe advanced to the Round of 16 and looked good in the process.

Tiafoe showcased lululemon's first-ever sweat-concealing technology, ShowZero, on court during his three matches at Indian Wells. On court, Tiafoe wore his custom lululemon kit in a Burgundy Bay colorway with a vertical stripe design and engineered with ShowZero.

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at Indian Wells. | lululemon

This innovative yarn technology keeps sweat virtually invisible while remaining breathable, quick-drying, and ultra-lightweight. ShowZero is designed to support high-intensity performance from first serve to match point. Developed in collaboration with Tiafoe, the kit ensures he feels confident, stays fresh, and performs his best during every match.

Tiafoe's Burgundy Bay shirt ($78) with vertical stripes on the mesh-panelled shorts ($78) were more than eye-catching.

ShowZero uses an innovative yarn technology that changes how light interacts with the fabric, preventing light absorption when wet, so sweat remains virtually invisible. The material is breathable, quick-drying, and ultra-lightweight, engineered to support high-intensity performance.

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at Indian Wells. | lululemon

"When I feel and look my best, it helps me perform my best," said Frances Tiafoe. "For someone who sweats as much as I do, it's amazing to have a kit that keeps me looking fresh from start to finish. ShowZero is a must-have for those hot days on the court."

Lululemon's Product Innovation team began developing the new ShowZero technology in 2024, using insights from extensive in-lab and on-court testing and feedback sessions with Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at Indian Wells. | lululemon

By analyzing Tiafoe's sweat rate, on-court movements, and competitive environments, lululemon identified an opportunity to solve for an unmet need by evolving its ShowZero technology platform and developing a sweat-concealing solution for high-sweat activities like tennis.

Tiafoe has been a lululemon athlete since January 2025. Over the past year, he has dazzled tennis fans by debuting custom kits inspired by pool parties, his DMV roots, and Sierra Leone heritage. Best of all, many of Tiafoe's on-court looks have been released to the public.

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at Indian Wells. | lululemon

Tiafoe is currently the ATP world No. 22 with a singles record of 12-6. After shaking up his coaching staff following a disappointing 2025 season, there is no doubt that Tiafoe is rounding into form as the weather warms up in the United States.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Now, Tiafoe will prepare for the Miami Opens, which runs from March 15–29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.