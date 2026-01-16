Lululuemon Just Dropped Frances Tiafoe's Australian Open Kit

This time last year, Frances Tiafoe made a big splash in the sportswear world. The American star became a lululemon Ambassador and key pillar of the brand's tennis division.

Tiafoe and lululemon dazzled tennis fans throughout 2025 and are not slowing down in 2026. Tiafoe is set to appear at the 2026 Australian Open proudly wearing a special lululemon kit design that represents his family's home country of Sierra Leone.

Frances Tiafoe's heritage inspired his lululemon kit at the Australian Open. | lululemon

Tiafoe unveiled the new kit during an unboxing on his Instagram channel, which features a dynamic spray-paint design meant to evoke the energy and movement of a tennis ball hitting the court - in a blue, green, and white colorway inspired by the Sierra Leone flag.

"To represent Sierra Leone within the sport of tennis means so much to me," said Tiafoe. "I'm proud to be able to show love to a country that sits deep in my heart and helped to shape who I am today."

Frances Tiafoe's lululemon kit for the Australian Open. | lululemon

Tiafoe and lululemon collaborated on the design as a source of motivation for the 2026 season. "I'm reminded how blessed I am to have this opportunity to play tennis on a world stage," explained Tiafoe. "This kit is meant to inspire not only me but also those who follow my journey to chase possibility. With passion and desire, you can achieve anything."

Lululemon works closely with Tiafoe through product research and testing to create game-day product that blends both performance and style.

Frances Tiafoe's lululemon kit for the Australian Open. | lululemon

Reflecting on the design process with lululemon, Tiafoe recalls, "I expressed how much my heritage means to me, and the lululemon team immediately started creating something special. Seeing the final design was exhilarating, I felt like a kid in a candy store. I'm super blessed to partner with a brand that supports me in this way."

Frances Tiafoe's lululemon kit for the Australian Open. | lululemon

The Spray Slam Blue Green Multi colorway that Tiafoe will wear at the Australian Openis also available globally for guests in the lululemon Ventilated Sleeveless ($68) and Short-Sleeve ($78) Tennis Shirt, Ventilated Tennis Polo ($88), and Ventilated Tennis Short 7" ($88), in stores and online at lululemon.com.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

