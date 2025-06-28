HEAD Reveals the Legacy Edition Arthur Ashe Competition Kit
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win Wimbledon in the gentlemen's singles draw. Fifty years later, HEAD released the Legacy Edition Arthur Ashe Competition Kit to celebrate his historic achievement.
The limited-edition release comprises of the Arthur Ashe Competition Tennis Racquet ($319) and the accompanying Arthur Ashe Racquet Tennis Bag ($144).
The racket itself is modeled after the iconic HEAD racket Ashe won his Wimbledon title with, although the design uses the same framework and details from the Boom MP 2024.
The racket features a heritage grip design alongside Auxetic 2.0 technology for an enhanced feel and additional playing power. The silver frame seamlessly fuses historic design with classic elegance in a modern embrace of tennis heritage.
The competition bag is a simple yet effective design, holding up to nine rackets and serving as the perfect on-court accessory.
The premium PU leather bag uses CCT+ climate control technology to prevent racket damage in extreme temperatures in a retro-inspired design made with two compartments. A simple quote from Ashe adorns the bag in silver: ‘You can’t win without serving.’
Ashe is the only black man to singles titles at the US Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon. He was the first black player selected to the US Davis Cup roster in 1963 following his victory at the Pacific Southwest Championships.
While Ashe is celebrated for his landmark achievements in tennis, he's also highly regarded for his civil rights activism and HIV/AIDS advocacy off the court. Following his retirement from tennis in 1980, Ashe co-created Artists and Athletes Against Apartheid, calling for a cultural boycott against South Africa.
In April 1992, Ashe announced his contraction of HIV, later founding the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS and the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health to raise awareness and fight against harmful stereotypes surrounding the virus.
He gave a speech to the UN's General Assembly later that year on World AIDS Day, calling for more research funding and a need to raise AIDS awareness.
Ashe passed away from AIDS-adjacent pneumonia on February 6, 1993, leaving behind a legacy of tennis honors and tireless advocacy. President Bill Clinton posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ashe on June 20, 1993, in honor of his accomplishments.
The kit is now available for purchase on head.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
Wilson and Roger Federer reprise classic tennis racket collection for Wimbledon.
Interview: Madison Keys becomes Brilliant Earth's first athlete ambassador.
Nike serves classic tennis fashion with its 2025 London Collection for Wimbledon.
Elina Svitolina on Wimbledon, tennis fashion, and Ukraine.
Qinwen Zheng blames her Nike Tennis shoes for grass court issues.