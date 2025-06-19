Elina Svitolina on Wimbledon, Tennis Fashion, & Ukraine
Earlier this month, Svitlana Bevza, founder of namesake label BEVZA, and WTA tennis star Elina Svitolina debuted their capsule collection Champions Make Change.
The collaboration draws inspiration from Wimbledon but is more than a partnership between fashion and sports. It highlights two Ukrainian women uniting on an international stage to continue the promotion of their cultural heritage.
As part of the important collaboration, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spike with Svitolina about the new collection, tennis fashion, and the war in Ukraine.
This collaboration feels like a perfect fit. How enjoyable was it to work on?
Yes, definitely — it feels like a perfect match. We've all done these poses, the elegance, the class, the all-white look, and I feel like this collection fits that perfectly. You could wear these pieces on the court, off the court — they really match that sense of elegance.
That was the biggest inspiration behind the designs, and I'm genuinely excited to see people at Wimbledon this year wearing these beautiful, refined pieces.
Wimbledon influenced the all-white capsule. Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?
It's very difficult for me to choose just one piece, but I'd love to highlight a few. I'd say the Elina dress is incredibly easy to wear — you can mix and match it with your bag, your favorite shoes, and it works for so many occasions. You could be heading into the city, going to the beach, or even to Wimbledon to enjoy some tennis. It's simply the perfect summer dress.
Then, I'd say the bucket hat — it's a must-have for a tennis event, especially if you're out watching matches and need to protect your face. It's just perfect. And, of course, the hair bow. That's something I'll be wearing at Wimbledon — it's truly the cherry on top.
It looks so classy and beautiful. That little touch of white really elevates the whole look. I just love it, and I can't wait to wear it at Wimbledon.
You've made the semifinal at Wimbledon twice; where does it rank among your favorite Grand Slams?
The two semifinals are definitely the highlights of my time at Wimbledon. I've had some great matches and incredible battles on court — including one on Centre Court.
The atmosphere there is truly one of a kind. Sometimes, it's completely quiet, and other times, it gets incredibly loud. The court itself just looks perfect — it's such a unique experience. Playing on such a historic stage is unforgettable. It really stays with you.
From a fashion perspective, where does Wimbledon rank among the other Majors?
From a fashion perspective, I would rank Wimbledon as my number one — both for the players and for the people attending. I feel like the crowd is inspired by the players. You know, the players are all dressed in white, and that sets a certain tone.
It inspires people to dress up, to think about their outfits, and to create something special for the occasion. And that's great to see. Over the years, walking around the grounds, it's been lovely to notice how more and more people are playing with their looks — trying to stand out and find the perfect outfit for themselves.
As for the players, personally, I feel most confident in the outfits I wear during Wimbledon. There's something about the white — it gives you confidence, a certain elegance, a classic look.
Every time I dress to go out on court there, I feel empowered. And for me, that feeling is really important. I like to look good on court; it helps me feel strong, and white definitely enhances that confidence.
"Champions Make Change" underscores Ukrainian strength and optimism. How do you feel after three years of war?
"Champions Make Change" is about power, strength, and having goals — and fulfilling them. After three years of full-scale invasion, I've found my motivation again. It's about setting goals for the day, for the month, for the year — and those goals give me a reason to wake up every morning, stick to my routine, and know that every small step brings me closer to them.
I also draw a lot of strength from the Ukrainian people, who continue to show an unbreakable spirit through incredibly tough times. They keep living, keep dreaming, and keep working toward their goals — and that inspires me every day.
How do you balance the stress from the war with family life and professional tennis? And what message do you want to share about Ukraine with the world?
Balancing professional tennis, family life, and the emotional weight of the war hasn't been easy to figure out. When the war started, no one gave us a guidebook on how to act or how to keep going when your homeland is under attack.
So, I had to take the time to figure out what works for me. For me, it's all about managing my time wisely. The war made me realize just how much I treasure every moment with my family — with my parents and my grandmother in Ukraine. I feel the most loved when I'm with them. That time together recharges me, and when I return to training or competition, I feel stronger.
I also dedicate time to social work — through my foundation, through UNITED24, and through the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative. This work helps me stay grounded.
Meeting children, listening to their stories, and understanding the needs of Ukrainian people has become a powerful part of my life. I feel it's my mission to inspire the next generation — because they are our future. They are the future of Ukraine.
More Tennis Style News
Interview: Andy Roddick discusses his new multi-year advisory role with Psycho Bunny.
Kith and Wilson collaborate on elevated tennis apparel collection.
Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini headline new HUGO BOSS campaign.
Qinwen Zheng blames her Nike Tennis shoes for grass court issues.
Adidas celebrates Wimbledon with the 'London Originals' collection.