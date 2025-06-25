Nike Tennis Drops London Collection for Wimbledon 2025
Tennis fans have grown frustrated with Nike's on-court kits in recent years. Nostalgic fans want a return to the classic era of Nike Tennis, and Wimbledon is helping make that happen.
No, we are not getting denim shorts or lava orange shoes. But Nike is embracing its fashionable heritage designs for the iconic grass court Grand Slam.
Just as adidas dropped a retro-inspired London collection, Nike is also reusing elements from its legendary catalog. The execution is perfect, as it represents tennis fashion at its finest.
Forced to color within the lines thanks to the strict all-white dress code at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Nike has begun rolling out its London Collection for Wimbledon 2025.
Men's Collection
Currently, none of the men's selection is available on the Nike website. However, athletes and fans can still shop the collection at Tennis-Warehouse.com and TennisExpress.com.
So far, there are only four pieces from Nike's men's collection. Luckily, they are all hits. The Court Advantage Slam Top ($90), Court Advantage Slam Polo ($105), Court Shorts ($90), and the Court Slam Cardigan ($200).
Each piece from the collection is white and features the classic NikeCourt patch logo. It is the perfect balance between formal and informal, performance and style while maintaining tradition.
Fans can expect the men's collection to eventually hit the Nike website. Just do not plan on the pieces lasting long, as Wimbledon-inspired apparel always flies off the shelves.
Women's Collection
Luckily for shoppers, the women's collection is already on the Nike website, in addition to Tennis-Warehouse.com and TennisExpress.com.
The collection includes the Court Heritage Short-Sleeve Cropped Polo ($55), Heritage Windrunner Mid-Rise Tennis Pants ($85), Court Slam Tank Top ($70), Court Slam Tennis Dress ($130), and Court Slam Ace Tennis Skirt ($80).
Just like the men's collection, the women's apparel is all-white with the classic NikeCourt patch logo. It appears this will be all of Nike's 2025 London Collection, but hopefully, some more pieces will be released as we get closer to the main draw.
Qualifiers for Wimbledon 2025 are already underway, and the main draw begins on June 30. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
