Wilson Teams Up with Roger Federer on RF Classics Collection
Roger Federer takes a trip to the past in his new partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods.
Wilson launched the RF Classics Collection in collaboration with Federer on Friday, releasing two limited-edition rackets in honor of Federer's global influence as a tennis icon and legend of the sport.
Both rackets draw design elements from Federer's nCode® racket, which he used during his dominant 2004-2006 run, when he won two Australian Opens, three Wimbledons, and three US Opens.
The 2025 release comes a little under a year after Federer launched the RF 01 tennis racket with Wilson, a long-term passion project the 20-time Grand Slam champ pursued with the brand to develop the perfect frame for juniors and professional players.
“Continuing to work with Roger has been extremely special for all of us at Wilson,” said Wilson’s Global General Manager Jason Collins.
“From building innovative collections to celebrating tennis heritage, we’re proud to partner with him in honoring his impact on the game and inspiring future generations.”
The RF 01 Pro Classic ($350) is a modern approach to the nCode design first used in Federer's RF 01 Pro frame from last year. The new frame supports a variety of performance levels, emphasizing topspin, speed, and sudden directional changes.
The nSix-One Tour 90 is a re-release of the original model Federer played with from 2004 to 2006. The latest edition was altered to adjust to the current tennis climate and today's playing styles.
The racket combines nostalgia with modern performance, releasing on the 20th anniversary of Federer's 2005 run of 11 ATP titles and two Grand Slams. Nods to Federer's 2005 accomplishments are highlighted on the inner racket frame.
“I have so many great memories with my Wilson rackets, but the nCode will always stand out,” Federer said in a press release.
“It means a lot to bring this piece of my career back for new generations of players and fans.”
Both rackets are now available for purchase at wilson.com and in select Wilson retail stores. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
