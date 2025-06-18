Kith & Wilson Team Up on Elevated Tennis Apparel Collection
Kith is officially making a name for itself in the world of tennis style. The New York City-based apparel brand reunited with Wilson to create an elevated tennis collection featuring on and off-court apparel, accessories, and tennis equipment.
Kith is no stranger to collaboration with iconic sports, partnering with the New York City Rangers for a custom collection earlier this year, as well as previous collaborations with adidas and Wilson.
The overall feel of the collection is Wimbledon chic with relaxing undertones and country-club tennis vibes. The collection's on-court styles are an amalgam of traditional tennis polos, shorts, tees, and traditional outerwear. Wilson's prime performance technology is infused throughout the kits, offering breathability and flexibility for high-paced movement.
All on-court styles are adorned with a custom co-branded logo featuring Wilson's lone W beneath Kith's cursive K. Modernity meets tradition in the collection's women's styles, playing on classic tennis silhouettes with infusions of off-court aesthetics.
The two-piece set features the Doubles Racerback Bra and Ball Short in white and sage green, embodying designs from athletic workout sets. A sleeveless polo-collared tennis dress and a second set consisting of a Cropped Polo and Tennis Skirt take a more traditional approach.
Men's on-court styles embrace a similar design with both zip-up polos in sage green and white and v-neck polos in navy and white. Monochrome traditional polos round out the shirt choices, designed in both dark green and white with a striped design alternating between a solid stripe and a mesh stripe.
Standard tennis accessories such as headbands, sweatbands, and caps compliment the kits alongside minimalist-inspired outerwear. Jackets are the standout pieces of the collection, each made with a unique design embracing retro tennis motifs and bold tailoring.
In a stunning example of vivid detailing, an all-white Coaches Jacket is embroidered with a Wilson racket head surrounded by a laurel wreath and Kith logo. Silver-embroidered flowers and vines fill out the rest of the design, and matching shorts accompany the look.
A second jacket, a white windbreaker, prominently displays a large green Wilson W in dark green, while a third vintage-inspired jacket takes inspiration from 80s-era color blocking.
The off-court capsule blends Kith silhouettes with tennis-inspired artistry in a green, white, and navy color palette. Cardigans, outerwear, vests, polos, henleys, crewnecks, tees, shorts, and other lifestyle apparel create a Wimbledon-esque collection fit for attending a match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Standouts include a classic white knit cardigan with green detailing and a similarly designed button-up sweatshirt and drawstring pant set. A short-sleeved dark green zip-up with cream detailing pairs nicely with the pants.
A second outstanding look is The Wool Simon Blazer in navy in an oversized silhouette made popular at the all-grass tournament, paired with a silver racket pin and matching tailored shorts. Sweatshirts with an embroidered Kith & Kin logo and Wilson rackets are thrown over polos and tennis skirts for the classic tennis-core go-to in the women's capsule.
Quiet Please tees embrace the theme of the iconic tennis phrase, most notably uttered by umpires on the Wimbledon grass lawns. Kith designed two basic tees in navy and white with the phrase above the brand logo for a simple take on a cherished expression.
The most exciting feature of the collection is perhaps the three collaborative tennis rackets redesigned in the Kith style and strengthened with Wilson’s innovative craftsmanship. The Kith for Wilson Pro Staff 97 V14 returns alongside the Blade 98 16x19 V9.
The former, in dark green with fine white lines and laurel vines encompassing the racket head, is made with a carbon fiber construction and double braided fibers, while the latter, in white and silver detailing, blends braided graphite and basalt material with StableFeel technology.
The Shift 99 V1 is new, stylized in white and green with a black grip. The racket is built with ARC 3D technology for extended lateral bending and a plant-based bumper, grommet, and end cap.
In honor of the collection, Kith created a traveling boutique on a vintage double-decker bus, paying tribute to the iconic UK transportation system as the boutique traveled to various hot spots in London.
The bus was outfitted in a checkered pattern of Kith's logo in dark green, housing men's and women's apparel from the collection alongside other tennis equipment and accessories. The brand collaborated with Ottolenghi Restaurants to create custom strawberry & matcha-glazed meringues for attendees who stopped by.
Kith x Wilson's 2025 Courtside Collection drops in stores and online at 11 a.m. EST on June 20 at kith.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
