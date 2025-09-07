Shop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 US Open Nike Kits
There is no denying that men's tennis has entered a new era that will be dominated by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Once again, Sinner and Alcaraz will meet in a Grand Slam final this afternoon at the US Open.
The two top-ranked players have split their last two Grand Slam finals meetings and have a chance to define the 2025 ATP season with a victory today. Regardless of who wins, Nike will come out on top.
Sinner and Alcaraz are pillars of the Nike men's tennis division moving forward, and the iconic American brand has dressed them in the best performance apparel it has to offer. Below is a breakdown of the on-court kit worn by each player throughout the tournament.
Jannik Sinner
Sinner has worn two Nike kits in this year's US Open. After starting the tournament in a matching "Rugged Orange" top and shorts, Sinner quickly ditched the look for a monochromatic "Midnight Navy" kit (remember, Sinner does not like bright colors).
Sinner is wearing the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo ($105) and the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts ($90). Before and after the match, he wears a matching New York Court Slam Tennis Jacket ($120).
Shoppers can buy the pieces in select styles at Nike, but there are more sizing options at tennisexpress.com.
Carlos Alcaraz
Alcaraz is the exact opposite of Sinner when it comes to style and personality. The Spanish superstar loves bright colors that match his lighthearted persona.
Alcaraz started the tournament wearing a bold Bordeaux-flavored kit in night matches. As of late, we have seen him wear the NikeCourt SlamDri-FIT ADV Tennis Tank Top ($80) in "Playful Pink" with the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts ($90) in "Bordeaux."
Similar to Sinner, Alcaraz wears the New York Court Slam Tennis Jacket ($120) in "Bordeaux" before and after matches. Fans can find Alcaraz's full fit at tennisexpress.com.
Sinner and Alcaraz face off at 2:00 p.m. EST this afternoon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
