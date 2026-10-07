Lacoste Hosts Clay-Covered Fashion Show at Roland Garros

On Sunday, October 4th, Lacoste opened Paris Fashion Week with its Spring-Summer 2027 runway show. The event took place on the Philippe-Chatrier center court at Stade Roland-Garros, the home of the French Open. Instead of the 1-2 millimeters of red brick dust that typically covers the court, the brand transformed the venue by adding whole mounds of fresh clay.

Philippe-Chatrier with Extra Clay

As if having a runway down the center of France’s most famous tennis court was not enough, Lacoste shipped in large amounts of red clay that were then spread all over the space. There were even massive mounds that spilled over the edges of the court and down to the lines of chairs where attendees sat.

Every guest of the Lacoste show also received a custom paper invitation for the event. It featured a white polo, a paintbrush, and the sports venue’s signature red clay. The invitation also bore the collection’s signature log line “No whites required.”

Lacoste’s Spring-Summer 2027 Collection

Lacoste’s Spring-Summer 2027 Collection was full of unique twists on the brand's traditional sportswear offerings. The brand’s current creative director, Pelagia Kolotouros, even dubbed the collection Dress Code: No White Required to honor the dramatic and colorful ways the collection subverts old-fashioned concepts.

For example, Lacoste’s classic tennis polo was transformed into a skintight piece of clothing with mesh ventilation patches amidst reinforced pieces of fabric. Many of the debut pieces referenced the clay covering the venue in shades of dark orange and red.

To further reinforce the theme, many models also carried unique burnt-orange accessories. This included a wide assortment of bags in different sizes in the same color, one with a tag that read “Clay Court / Lacoste.” Some outfits were even designed to appear as if they had been gently dipped or aggressively tossed in the ochre clay surrounding attendees.

Lacoste’s collection also featured a group of pieces visually inspired by professional tennis balls, all of them that familiar shade of yellow-green. One model wore a long and bulky dress that was entirely neon yellow-green aside from a few embellishments and the white zipper running down the piece’s middle.

Tennis Players at the Show

Due to the theme and branding, it was unsurprising to see two top professional tennis players in the show’s front row. The first was 23-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who wore a stunning royal blue dress and coat from the collection. She also naturally donned burnt orange sunglasses to the clay-covered event.

Former ATP No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov also made an appearance. He wore his own look in the collection’s color palette, and it featured a burnt orange dress shirt with red suit pants and a matching jacket. The tennis players sat alongside a long list of Hollywood celebrites that all came to celebrate Lacoste's upcoming collection.