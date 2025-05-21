First Look: Lacoste Drops Roland Garros 2025 Men's Collection
As the countdown to Roland Garros narrows, major sportswear brands are rolling out their latest kits for the second major of the year.
The weeks leading up to the tournament have garnered as much anticipation as the tournament itself with each brand debuting its take on tennis gear tailored to the unique demands of the Parisian clay.
Lacoste is the latest brand to drop their Roland Garros kits, revealing their men's collection online. Currently, the collection varies across markets globally.
Brand ambassadors Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, and Arthurs Fils all star in the campaign wearing the kits they'll be playing in at Roland Garros.
The men's kits take on a literal interpretation of the clay courts, with all four featuring a clay-inspired design on the polos.
Dimitrov wears the Slim Fit Roland-Garros Edition Sport Polo ($155) and Roland-Garros Edition Sport Shorts ($98) in blue and pink.
The pink clay pattern is made with an advanced pattern technique, with the pink fabric appearing through individual cuts in the blue fabric.
Medvedev will wear an alternate version of the Slim Fit Roland-Garros Edition Sport Polo ($155) in green and pink. Medvedev's polo features a pink clay splatter across the shirt's bottom against a white background.
Additional benefits include Ultra Dry technology mesh panels around the arms to improve movement and cool airflow.
Fils will wear the Men's Slim Fit Roland-Garros Edition Sport Polo in Green/Blue with the collection's Sport Shorts in white.
Even more exciting, the French superstar modeled the Men's Heritage Tennis Polo ($145) in the campaign. Fils' white and green Heritage Polo is not sold online as of now.
The outfit is designed in the traditional Lacoste aesthetic that has remained a staple of the brand for the past 90 years.
Notably, Novak Djokovic's on-court kit was not part of the campaign. While we wait on the official announcement from Lacoste, Djokovic is expected to wear his On Court Polo ($155) in Grenadine Red along with white shorts ($95).
The rest of the Lacoste x Roland Garros Collection includes sweatshirts, jersey t-shirts, tennis t-shirts, caps, and wristbands.
Several of the hoodies boast a print inspired by vintage clay tournament posters, while the t-shirts have the Lacoste croc printed against a splatter of clay.
Tennis fans should expect the Lacoste Women's Collection for Roland Garros 2025 to launch in the United States soon.
