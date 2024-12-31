Nick Kyrgios Loses in Brisbane, Unsure About Australian Open
After almost two full years, Nick Kyrgios returned to action on Tuesday. The controversial Australian tennis star battled back from wrist injuries in an attempt at one last season on the ATP Tour.
Unfortunately for Kyrgios, his first match came against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The up-and-coming Frenchman won the 2024 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year Award after a meteoric rise in the rankings, powered by his serve.
Tennis fans were treated to a war between two of the most powerful players on the tour in the first round of the 2025 Brisbane International. In the end, Mpetshi Perricard defeated Kyrgios in three sets: 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).
The match lasted two hours and 27 minutes, with both players unleashing their serve on the hard courts in Brisbane. Mpetshi Perricard hit 36 aces throughout the match, including in the final set, the same amount Kyrgios managed overall. Both players were 0/2 on break points.
Kyrgios was pleased with his performance, "Honestly, it was a great match, considering I hadn't played in 18 months. It was just good to be back out there and to know I can still compete at a high level."
However, Kyrgios pointed out that his wrist gave him problems during the match and cast doubt on his ability to play in the Australian Open next month, "I think I almost need a miracle and I need the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a grand slam for sure."
Mpetshi Perricard played it cool after his win. When asked about his ace count, he joked, "Not too bad." Adding, "I knew it was going to be a serve match, so Nick did a good job… I hope I will do a nice recovery and be back in two days."
"He did some good things during the match. He was very, very confident, a good serve. I tried my best; it worked, but I'm sure he's going to be back in the next few months."
Mpetschi Perricard will face fourth-seed Frances Tiafoe, who beat Australian wildcard Adam Walton in the second round. Mpetschi Perricard defeated Tiafoe in their only meeting at the 2024 Paris Masters a few months ago. Meanwhile, Kyrgios will play with doubles partner Novak Djokovic on Wednesday.
