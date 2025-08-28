Lululemon Shows Its Wild Side with Bold Red Kits at 2025 US Open
Lululemon is going back to their roots with their latest edition of Grand Slam kits.
The Canadian athleisure brand debuted tennis kits in its signature red color with brand ambassadors Frances Tiafoe, Leylah Fernandez, and Ethan Quinn. Tiafoe was outfitted in a custom bespoke kit for the tournament, his first US Open with the brand since signing on earlier this year.
Tiafoe donned a monochromatic tiger-print like kit for his on-court look. He wore the Ventilated Short-Sleeve Tennis Shirt ($78) in "Animal Mesh Lulu Red Club Blue." Tiafoe paired it with and a matching pair of Striped Mesh Tennis Shorts 7" in "Lulu Red" ($78).
The shirt is made with sweat-wicking, UV-protective fabric for extra ventilation, featuring an array of stripes in varying shades of red. The shorts feature Lycra fiber for enhanced stretch and excellent shape retention. The mesh waistband is designed to be breathable and quick-drying
The American accessorized with a pair of red-soled K-SWISS tennis sneakers as well as a red arm sleeve, headband, socks, and wristbands. He walked onto his first round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday with a pair of red beats bearing the same tiger-print like pattern as his kit.
Fernandez wore the Textured Mesh Tennis Tank Top with Medium Support, B/C Cup ($68) alongside the Textured Mesh High-Rise Tennis Skirt ($88). The matching set was designed with diamond-patterned mesh fabric in signature lulu athleisure silhouettes. The skirt is a unique piece with a drawstring waist and straight hem.
Quinn opted for a simpler lululemon kit, going with the same pair of tennis shorts as Tiafoe's, although he stuck with a plain red tennis shirt rather than a printed one.
Other standouts from the brand's red collection include a pair of Velvet Terry Slim-Fit High-Rise Short in 2'' ($88) as well as the Court Rival Velvet Terry Tennis Jacket ($88), both designed with a patterned terry fabric. The vintage-inspired warmup jacket features intricate piping details inlaid in quick-drying fabric for optimal comfort and warmth on court.
In addition to the new collection, lululemon opened a pop-up shop on the tournament grounds for attendees to shop the brand's newest performance wear, off-court styles, and exclusive New York–inspired tennis gear. Tennis fans at home can now shop the collection online in stores.
The US Open singles runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
