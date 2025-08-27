Coco Gauff Debuts Patriotic New Balance Kit at 2025 US Open
On Tuesday night, WTA World No. 3 Coco Gauff survived a tough first-round match against Ajla Tomljanović. Gauff defeated Tomljanović in a thrilling three-set battle: 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5.
Not only did Gauff impress tennis fans with her resolve against a veteran opponent, but she also grabbed the attention of the fashion world with her custom New Balance kit.
New Balance unveiled Gauff's bespoke tournament kit just before she took the court. The Boston-based brand designed the outfit to capture the electric energy of the tournament and celebrate American style with a modern twist.
Gauff's full look included a cropped tank, pleated skirt, and heavy jersey pieces in Angora Skirt/True Red Short and Angora Skirt/Monarch Burgundy Short colorways.
During an exclusive interview with Serve On SI this month, Gauff told us that she wanted to do more with her walk-on apparel. She accomplished that last night.
Gauff took the court in a custom leather varsity jacket embroidered with her iconic quote from her 2023 US Open Win: "To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you're really adding gas to it. And now I'm really burning so bright right now."
According to New Balance, the new kit blends playful prep with performance-ready pieces, while paying homage to American originals that evoke a sense of patriotic pride.
Gauff has discussed her patriotism at length, especially after last year's WTA Finals and this year's French Open.
Gauff's kit was also unveiled alongside a dynamic social campaign video, creatively directed by Joe Freshgoods, that was inspired by New York's uptown polish and downtown edge.
Last but not least, Gauff wore her latest signature tennis shoe, the New Balance Coco CG2 in Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy colorway, inspired by her first Grand Slam victory in New York 2023.
The colorway features the same burgundy color as her 'City Brights' Coco CG1 that Gauff wore when she captured her first Grand Slam title in women's singles.
Unfortunately, Gauff's kit is not available for retail sale. However, the Coco CG2 is currently available on newbalance.com with a retail price of $160 in adult sizes.
Gauff is the only player on the WTA Tour with her own signature footwear line. The Coco CG2 is a mid-cut silhouette that offers a distinctly non-traditional look, standing out from the tennis pack.
Gauff and New Balance unveiled the US Open-inspired colorways earlier this month. Athletes and fans can check out our breakdown of New Balance's full US Open footwear collection for more details.
More: Breaking down Coco Gauff's custom Wimbledon kit.
Gauff improved to 36-12 after last night's clutch performance. The American tennis star faces another formidable opponent in Donna Vekić in the second round on Thursday, August 28.
The US Open singles runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Inside Babolat's 150th anniversary party in Manhattan.
Jannik Sinner talks evolution of his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz.
Iga Swiatek breaks Monica Seles' record in her US Open first-round win.
Taylor Fritz gave his opinion on Daniil Medvedev's meltdown at the US Open.
Exclusive: Novak Djokovic discusses Lacoste's GOAT collection in Manhattan.