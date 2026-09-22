Lululemon's Push Into Tennis Apparel Sponsorship

The lululemon brand was initially designed around athleisure, and it was represented by a network of regular yoga practitioners instead of the standard celebrity ambassadors. While they still honor that origin story, lululemon launched into the tennis apparel space in 2022, and they now have several professional players on their roster in addition to a partnership with the largest combined tournament on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Tennis Brand Ambassadors

Canadian Grand Slam finalist Leylah Fernandez was the first major tennis player to be sponsored by lululemon. She signed with the brand and began wearing their kits in 2022 to help launch their tennis-specific apparel collection, and the Vancouver-based company’s association with the sport has grown ever since.

2026 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe was the next major tennis ambassador for the brand. He began exclusively wearing their kits at the start of the 2025 season. When asked about the sponsorship, Tiafoe said, “Lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style. I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being part of the creative process both on and off the court.”

lululemon has also signed several lower-ranked players as ambassadors, including rising American player Ethan Quinn and the Australian women’s player Daria Saville. Former American tennis player Jack Sock also partnered with the brand in 2022 before retiring to play professional pickleball.

Partnership with Indian Wells

In 2025, lululemon replaced Fila as the official apparel and footwear outfitter of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. For the past two editions of the tournament, the brand has supplied gear for over 2,000 tournament staff, volunteers, officials, and ball crew members. As part of the partnership, lululemon also began selling a signature line of co-branded merchandise on-site.

When the partnership was announced, Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation, said that “Community is at the heart of everything we do at lululemon. Tennis may be an individual sport, but it’s deeply rooted in connection … Partnering with the BNP Paribas Open gives us a meaningful way to engage with our athlete ambassadors, fans, and guests who embody the values we hold close.”

In that same announcement, Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer at the BNP Paribas Open, said, “lululemon is a natural partner for the BNP Paribas Open and truly embodies the spirit of Tennis Paradise. From their high-quality apparel to their focus on performance, lululemon shares our passion for excellence and delivering memorable experiences.”

lululemon’s Tennis Products

lululemon’s tennis-specific collection goes far beyond its typical yoga-friendly athleisure. Their apparel and accessories are designed for both high-performance tennis needs as well as more casual lifestyle lines. On their website, tennis fans and players can purchase a wide variety of jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, tennis skirts, visors, and sports bras.

As part of his ambassadorship, Tiafoe has been a lead face and tester for lululemon’s proprietary ShowZero fabric technology. The innovation uses a specialized yarn structure that makes sweat virtually invisible despite long on-court battles. The American player debuted the new tech at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

During an interview with Forbes about the collaboration, Tiafoe said, “It's so cool to be able to work with them on something brand new and introduce that into tennis. It gets me match-ready knowing that I look and feel fresh from start to finish.”