Leylah Fernandez's Lululemon Kit Served Style at DC Open
On Sunday afternoon, Leylah Fernandez made a strong opening statement for the start of the North American hard court swing of the WTA season.
Fernandez rolled over Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets to win the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. In addition to dominating the WTA 500 tournament, Fernandez flexed her fashionable side as well.
Fernandez is the face of lululemon's women's tennis. The Canadian star has headlined multiple marketing campaigns and helped inspire a new generation of athletes.
Lululemon celebrated Fernandez's DC Open title with an Instagram post. The caption read, "Game. Set. Victory. Champion @leylahannietennis just conquered the DC Open to win her first WTA 500 trophy."
Best of all for athletes and fans wanting to replicate Fernandez's look, they can easily purchase her kit online. The 22-year-old wore the Scallop-Hem High-Neck Tennis Tank Top ($78) and Scallop-Hem High-Rise Tennis Skirt ($98) in "Rock Melon."
The Tennis Tank Top serves sophistication. This supportive tank allows players to hit every shot and is designed with an open back for added breathability, as well as a delicate scalloped hem. Meanwhile, the High-Rise Tennis Skit features a delicate scalloped hem and stretchy, smoothing fabric. It looks the part and feels even better.
Fernandez has been a lululemon ambassador since July 2022. More recently, she was joined by American men's tennis star Frances Tiafoe. We recently spoke with Tiafoe about his DMV-inspired lululemon kit.
As always, lululemon is one of the biggest hitters in tennis when it comes to style. Thanks to its ambassadors regularly advancing deep in tournaments, the brand gets plenty of spotlight on tennis' biggest stages.
