Naomi Osaka Is Launching a New Luxury Brand

Naomi Osaka has long embraced the style side of tennis, walking the court in a wide array of sponsored looks and custom designs. Now, she’s taking up the role of the designer, revealing a new luxury brand featuring her own designs.

Osaka took the stage at a networking event on Friday to announce the brand and reveal a luxury handbag prototype. Speaking alongside collaborator Mike Cherman, she called the venture her “biggest dream” outside of tennis.

Designing Something New

The announcement came at Uncharted’s Fame to Fortune Summit, held in New York this year at founder Michael Loeb’s Southampton estate. The event, where Osaka was a keynote speaker, seeks to pair celebrity business ideas with investors.

“Being a really good tennis player has given me a lot of amazing opportunities to invest and also just to surround myself with some really great people, and I feel like that’s gotten me to this point where I want to create my own thing,” Osaka said during her pitch. “It’s something that I want to pour all my energy into because I believe in it too with all my heart.”

A Love for Court Couture

Starting a luxury brand is a natural path for Osaka, given her history of taking the court in high-fashion looks from top designers to enhance her Nike kits. She made waves at the US Open in 2024 with a suite of bow-forward looks, followed up with a striking orange dress and rose-woven headband.

Other notable looks include designer Haga Yagi’s kimono/bridalwear blend from this year’s Wimbledon, and a gold-sequined court jacket from Kevin Garmanier. Fans will be watching to see how this signature blend of athletic capability and luxury fashion informs her own designs.

Building from a Powerful Career

As she mentioned at the Uncharted summit, Osaka’s storied career provides her with a strong foundation from which to launch a project of her own. Her win at the 2018 US Open established a fanbase that will likely show up to support the new brand, hoping to take home some of the star player’s trusted taste.

Early partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton, BodyArmor, and TAG Heuer immersed her in the business world from the start of her career, building valuable connections and know-how. Additionally, many of her walk-on pieces were self-financed and co-designed, providing the artistic groundwork for a self-designed line of luxury offerings.

Osaka’s US Open First-Round Look

For her first appearance in Flushing Meadows this year, Osaka entered the court in a distressed grey hoodie with a white tulle skirt. Newspaper clippings from her career were sewn into the hoodie, making a bold statement ahead of her match against Russia’s Anastasia Zakharova.

For the match itself, Osaka sported cornrows and an all-black Nike kit with a red arm sleeve, inspired by former NBA star Allen Iverson. The look is Osaka’s interpretation of Nike’s basketball focus for their 2026 US Open kits. Osaka cited Iverson as a major inspiration; “I think he’s also someone that I look up to a lot, because he’s kind of done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not, but he’s shifted the way that NBA players dress.”

Osaka beat Zakharova on Monday and will face Czechia’s Kateřina Siniaková in the second round on Tuesday.