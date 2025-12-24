Nick Kyrgios Leaves Nike for Leadership Role in New Company

In a sport defined by tradition, conformity, and dress codes, Nick Kyrgios has always been the outlier. The unpredictable Australian is channeling that same fiery energy off the court in his new role as owner and creative director at Stack Athletics.

The racquet-sports brand partnered with Kyrgios in a creative partnership designed to challenge how racquet sports as a whole express themselves on court.

"Stack represents everything I stand for—making noise and pushing boundaries," Kyrgios said in a press release. "We're building a brand with real personality. If it doesn't make people feel something, I'm not interested."

A little attitude, a little edge, and a little rebellious, is how Stack Athletics President Jeremy Nef describes his brand. Founded in Salt Lake City just over two years ago, Stack began as a pickleball-first brand, intentionally distancing itself from the sport’s novelty aesthetics and leaning instead into fashion-forward, performance-driven design. According to Nef, Kyrgios was always the archetype.

"We wanted to build a brand for people who love Nick Kyrgios," Nef explained in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "We want a brand with the attitude and the swagger of Nick Kyrgios. Back then it was, it was not even an objective to get him. It was, let's just use him and his energy and attitude as inspiration for the brand."

That vision became reality after Stack sent over a few pieces for Kyrgios to try. The Australian began wearing Stack apparel during his time off tour, eventually leading to a meeting during the U.S. Open. While Nef didn't have a bigger objective beyond getting Kyrgios' thoughts on the apparel heading into the meeting, what started as product feedback quickly evolved into something more substantial.

"I think it just was a really pretty natural fit for who he is, what he likes to wear," Nef said. "It resonated with him in a way we hoped it would."

Several shared ideas and creative discussions, Kyrgios joined Stack as an official co-owner. As creative director, Kyrgios will influence everything from capsule collections and athlete collaborations to the overall visual identity of the brand across tennis, pickleball, padel, and lifestyle apparel. Since joining the brand in November, Kyrgios has been active in reviewing existing products while making plans for future capsule items set to release next year.

"In this case, he is very engaged in the work," Nef said. "He's very excited about developing the right product, and he has a lot of really great ideas and expertise."

That ethos is already shaping product development. Stack's flagship men's piece, the Turning Short, is being refined with Kyrgios' input. The shorts are known for a feature called caddy pockets, which are two ball pockets in the back on the waistband. With Kyrgios' ideas, changes like inseam adjustments and small design alterations are being implemented to ameliorate the shorts' quality.

Future designs are expected to pull from basketball culture, streetwear silhouettes, and the expressive freedom Kyrgios has previously embodied on court.

While Stack plans to launch a dedicated Nick Kyrgios line in 2026, the partnership is about more than apparel. Nef envisions a crossover between racquet sports that blends traditional court aesthetics with everyday wear and feel.

"What it is now is more of everyone just kind of embracing the lifestyle of racquet sports," Nef said. "Fashion in racquet sports traditionally is more of a country club, more of a premium look and feel in terms of a very refined aesthetic. We're trying to bring something a little more street culture."

The announcement comes as Kyrgios prepares play against women's world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition in Dubai on Sunday, December 28. Kyrgios will wear Stack gear throughout, marking the brand's biggest appearance on a global stage to date.

"It's a pinch-me moment to see Stack on one of the biggest personalities in tennis on one of the biggest stages," Nef said.

