Predicting the 2026 Grand Slam Winners and Losers

The 2026 ATP and WTA seasons kick off in less than a month. Not long after, tennis fans will be treated to their first Major of the year in Melbourne. It is time to make our predictions.

Last December, we picked the men's and women's 2025 Grand Slam winners, and we can only do better this year. Below are our projected winners and losers for the 2026 Grand Slam tournaments.

Australian Open Men's Winner: Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner defends his title at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jannik Sinner will successfully defend his title at the 2026 Australian Open. Carlos Alcaraz has a history of struggling in Melbourne, plus he will have little time to prepare with his new-look coaching staff. Sinner picks up his fifth Grand Slam title.

Australian Open Women's Winner: Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova looks to win her first Major at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Last year, Amanda Anisimova lost to Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open. The rising star went on to make two of the remaining three Grand Slam finals, coming up short to Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Anisimova gets over the hurdle and wins her first Grand Slam title with a triumphant victory over Sabalenka.

French Open Men's Winner: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defends his title at the French Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

We can safely say the 2026 French Open men's final will not be as long or as competitive as 2025's epic battle between Alcaraz and Sinner. However, the results will play out the same as Alcaraz's clay court dominance continues with his third straight title at Roland Garros and seventh career Grand Slam championship.

French Open Women's Winner: Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek looks to reclaim the French Open title. | IMAGO / HMB-Media

Iga Swiatek showed true resolve in 2025, surviving a dreadful clay court campaign to finish the year strong. In 2026, Swiatek will find her form on clay again and win her seventh career Grand Slam title with a victory over the defending champion Gauff.

Wimbledon Men's Winner: Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner looks to defend his title at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Visionhaus

The back-and-forth battle between Sinner and Alcaraz continues into the grass court season. This time, Sinner gets the edge and defends his Wimbledon title against Alcaraz. The Italian superstar secures his sixth career Grand Slam.

Wimbledon Women's Winner: Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has never won a title at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Xinhua

Last July, Sabalenka lost to a surging Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinal and had to wait until the US Open to get her first Major of the year. That will not be the case in 2026 when Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina to win her fifth career Grand Slam.

US Open Men's Winner: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz looks to defend his title at the US Open. | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Alcaraz always seems to hit his stride late in the summer, and 2026 will be no different. The Spanish superstar gets revenge over Sinner in the final, securing his eighth career Grand Slam. The two stars will continue to fight for the ATP World No. 1 spot all the way to the 2026 ATP Finals.

US Open Women's Winner: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff looks to reclaim her title at the US Open. | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Naomi Osaka rolled over Gauff at the 2025 US Open, and Gauff later admitted to nerves and pressure playing a role in her loss. That will not be the case in 2026 when Gauff reclaims her US Open title with a win over Sabalenka, picking up her third career Grand Slam.

