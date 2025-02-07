Roger Federer Explains On Logo to Elmo in Super Bowl Commercial
In retirement, Roger Federer continues to have a major impact on the sports world. Since partnering with On in 2020, the tennis legend has helped elevate the Swiss sportswear brand to new heights.
On has rapidly expanded in all directions and is ready for its largest live audience yet. On will capture the attention of fans with a hilarious new commercial airing during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.
The ad stars Federer and Sesame Street's Elmo playfully clearing up any confusion around On's brand name and logo in a memorable way. Below is a sneak peek at the great new video.
"As On continues to grow, we are always looking for new and inspiring ways to stand out as a sportswear brand. This starts with our logo, which, while simple, is often amusingly misread as 'QC'—something we've long wanted to clear up in a fun and memorable way," said Alex Griffin, On's Chief Marketing Officer.
Griffin continued, "What better way to do this than during one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, alongside our longtime partner Roger Federer and Sesame Street's Elmo—a beloved icon we've also been working with on our next run campaign centered around softness. Stay tuned for more."
On is represented on the tennis court by the world's top players like Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, Flavio Cobolli, Joao Fonseca, Julia Stusek, Reda Bennani, Yeri Hong, and Henry Bernet.
Off the court, On has shaken up the sportswear and fashion industry by partnering with Zendaya in 2024. The American actress has headlined multiple campaigns as part of the multi-year collaboration.
Perhaps most importantly, On has found a fanbase in the United States. The brand has exploded in popularity with casual consumers and shows no signs of slowing down. Online shoppers can check out the brand's wide selection of apparel and footwear on the On website.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.