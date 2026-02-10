The Story Behind Jannik Sinner and Nike's Fashion Statement in Italy

Fresh off a finals run in Melbourne, Jannik Sinner is preparing for the Middle East swing of the ATP Tour. But first, a quick trip to his hometown of Sexten, Italy, located in the Dolomite mountains.

That was before Nike offered Sinner the opportunity to partner on a one-of-one, design-focused performance look that would help kick off the brand's presence at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Sinner quickly rerouted to the fashion capital of the world.

Sinner worked closely with one of Nike's top designers to create a look rooted in who he is beyond the court. The head-to-toe ensemble included a bespoke jacket, insulated A.I.R. vest, tailored pants and footwear.

Jannik Sinner debuts his one-of-one Nike outfit. | Bea De Giacomo

Sinner's Media Run in Milan

The four-time Grand Slam champion wore the custom look during one-on-one interviews with global fashion media alongside Nike's Chief Design Officer Martin Lotti and for a special event celebrating the relaunch of All Conditions Gear (ACG).

"When a brand invests this much thought and energy into a single moment, it shows they really care about making the athlete feel special," said Sinner. "That's one of the biggest reasons why I love being with Nike — they make you feel important."

"For me, it's very important to always have a small sign of where I'm from," added Sinner.

"Take the carabiner, with the mountain detail — the small details always make a very big difference. The reference is to a pure silver keychain carabiner hanging from a chain on the custom pant; the carabiner was created in a shape inspired by an elevation map of the Alps, where Sinner spent years skiing growing up."

Jannik Sinner's bespoke jacket is a reimagining of a vintage ACG version. | Bea De Giacomo

The Early Design Stages

Nike Senior Design Director Raffaella Barbey, working alongside Lotti and a multidisciplinary design team, created the ensemble to Sinner's exact specifications. Barbey oversaw fittings with Sinner in Melbourne during the Australian Open.

Early versions of the jacket featured orange piping, before eventually ending up A a more muted palette, after hearing Sinner's input. Together, the team focused on balancing Nike-only performance innovation with premium craftsmanship and elevated design.

The layered look centers on a custom ACG vest featuring adaptive A.I.R. technology — the same innovation used in the Therma-FIT Air Milano medal-stand jackets worn by Team USA. Sinner paired it with tailored outerwear and footwear built to perform in winter conditions.

Martin Lotti shows Sinner the final Nike Atelier accessories, including performance sunglasses with a light, stainless steel frame and unobstructed peripheral view | Bea De Giacomo

"This experience felt very different from work I've done with other brands," Sinner recalled. "I was more involved in the process. There were a lot of conversations about what could be better, what wasn't right, what worked well. In the end, we came out with an incredible result."

Lotti enjoyed the unique design process, "When you're designing something one-of-one like this, the process begins the same as it does when we're creating for competition: by listening to the voice of the athlete. What their preferences are and what their needs are, both from a performance point of view and from a visual perspective."

"What's different is that we can push the limits more — on innovation, on methods of make and on material choices. From a design point of view, we can also include bespoke and personal design details. And we can act much faster, working on a much shorter timeline because we're only building one versus 500 or 10,000."

Jannik Sinner gets his first look at the final dip-dyed ACG Zegama. | Bea De Giacomo

Nike Atelier

At Nike, projects are part of a broader commitment to designing with athletes at defining points in their journey, built on long-term relationships, close collaboration, and a shared investment in getting it right.

Lotti has a name for that approach: Nike Atelier. Atelier is a platform for creating custom designs for select signature athletes at key off-field moments.

Sinner is the second Nike athlete to receive a head-to-toe Nike Atelier look. The first was Maria Sharapova with a custom black dress for her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Jannik Sinner for Nike. | Bea De Giacomo



"Sinner is one of the best tennis players in the world, but what many people don't know is that he was a championship skier growing up," Lotti explains. "He was one of the top ski racers in Italy and a national champion in giant slalom. He also grew up not far from here in the Dolomites."

The Nike Atelier project came together perfectly. Sinner the skier, the Games in his home country, the relaunch of ACG in Milan, and Nike introducing A.I.R. apparel innovation with the Air Milano jacket.

"You try to give positive feedback and grow together in the right direction. We've worked together for years now and feel close, like a family. That's what matters to me."

Sinner will compete in the Qatar Open (Doha ATP 500) next week. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

