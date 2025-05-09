Nike Designed Custom Tennis Shoes for Jannik Sinner at Italian Open
On Saturday afternoon, Jannik Sinner will return to the tennis court for the first time in over three months.
The ATP World No. 1 has already received a hero's welcome for the Italian Open, and Nike is generating even more hype for the occasion.
For the ATP 1000 Masters in Rome, Sinner will debut a special player-exclusive colorway of his Nike tennis shoes that commemorate the Italian superstar's legendary status in his home country.
Sinner shared a sneak peek of his tennis shoes on his Instagram story. What appears to be a standard black and white colorway of the Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1 actually features amazing details.
The heel of one shoe says "Roma XXV," while the other heel says "Home XXV." The Roman numbers spell out 25, which is most likely a nod to the year 2025. The tongues of the shoe feature Sinner's name next to the Nike Swoosh logo.
Sinner was known for wearing Nike Zoom Zero tennis shoes for several years after the model was discontinued. However, he has recently upgraded to Nike's new flagship model (available for $160 on the Nike website).
Of course, that was not the only player-exclusive gear Sinner has sported in Rome. Last year, during the ATP Finals, Sinner debuted his new signature fox logo on his hat. The hats enjoyed a very limited release in Turin, Italy.
Sinner has worn similar versions of his signature hat in Rome this week. Unfortunately, none of Sinner's apparel or footwear has been launched to the public at large yet.
However, that is sure to change as Sinner, alongside Carlos Alcaraz, are the two pillars Nike Tennis is building around in the wake of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams' retirements.
Sinner is currently the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 7-0 with one title this season. His first match of the Italian Open is on Saturday against Mariano Navone in the second round. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
