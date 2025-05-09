Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams Star in Lacoste's New Global Campaign
Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams are trading center court for center stage in Lacoste's 2025 global brand campaign fittingly titled Play With Icons.
After making waves with last year's Play Big campaign, Lacoste returns with its latest launch, paying tribute to the timeless staples that built the Maison by celebrating the standout figures who bring them to life today.
The campaign features a collection of five visually striking portraits of five prominent Lacoste ambassadors. This year, Lacoste doubles down on what it does best: blending sport and style through iconic pieces worn by some of the best players to step out on the court.
Each ambassador is styled with one of Lacoste's hallmark pieces, each transformed with a modern edge and a fashion-forward lens. The brand partnered with French creative agency BETC and photographer Tyler Mitchell to bring the photographs and accompanying slow-motion films to life.
Djokovic is dubbed as 'The King of the Court' by the campaign as he wears in the traditional Lacoste off-white polo. Styled by Imruh Asha, the former World No. 1 is dressed in a golden tennis net as a cape, along with pressed white trousers and a pair of tennis shoes.
It's a simple yet regal fit symbolizing Djokovic's place on the tennis court, celebrating his numerous accolades alongside Lacoste's rich history in the sport. Djokovic became the face of the brand in May 2017 after his five-year contract with Uniqlo came to an end.
Venus Williams wears the classic Lacoste pleated tennis skirt under the title 'The Legend.' In an embodiment of Sandro Botticelli's 'The birth of Venus,' Williams stands atop a structural pleated figure wearing a deep purple tank and skirt set.
Her hair is done in a waterfall of curls similar to Venus' hair in Botticelli's painting, and she holds a pearlescent tennis ball as a reminder of her influence on the court. Williams' fit is a version of many of the tennis sets made by Lacoste for its women's tennis lines.
Other Lacoste ambassadors featured in the promotional are actress Adèle Exarchopoulos, actor Pierre Niney, and singer Wang Yibo. Niney and Yibo both wear iterations of the Lacoste polo, while Exarchopoulos displays the Lenglen bag.
The bag is inspired by the tennis skirt, designed with pleats, and named after beloved French tennis player Suzanne Lenglen. Play With Icons can now be viewed on the Lacoste website.
