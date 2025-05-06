Serena Williams Shines in Shimmering Moncler Gown at Met Gala
Serena Williams brought out all the stops for fashion biggest night.
Williams partnered with Italian luxury brand Moncler for her seventh appearance at the Met Gala, wearing a custom look from Moncler x EE72 by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.
This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, explored how style shapes Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly across the United States and Europe.
Enninful designed several looks for Moncler embodying the essence of Black style, including singer Alicia Keys, former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and model Vittoria Ceretti.
Enninful designed a pale blue gown featuring an off-the-shoulder decolletage in a fitted silhouette for Williams' look. The long skirt was inlaid with a sheer abstract panel that combined fine metallic threads for a shimmering hue.
A long, light blue cape in Moncler's signature puffer accompanied the look, worn around Williams' wrists to compliment the gown's drapery.
Williams stepped onto the blue carpet with a chic golden bob fashioned in finger waves made popular in the 1920s. The sculpted look was the perfect modern take on the sharpness of superfine tailoring.
Angel wing earrings with diamond drops were Williams' accessory of choice, alongside a matching barrette. Pale blue eyeshadow and minimalistic makeup completed the gossamer aesthetic of her look.
This is Williams' seventh time attending the Met Gala, her first being over two decades ago in 2004. She co-hosted the 2019 Gala with Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Alessandro Michele for the Costume Institute's Notes on Camp exhibit.
Since her retirement in 2022, she has been a regular attendee. This year, she attended with Enninful. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
