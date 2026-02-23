Uniqlo Teases Emma Raducanu's New Sponsorship
On Monday morning, tennis fans awoke to an exciting announcement regarding one of the sport's most followed stars. Emma Raducanu will soon be announced as a new ambassador for Uniqlo.
Uniqlo teased the announcement by showing Raducanu wearing a blue tennis dress with red detailing. The caption read, "We're proud to welcome a new face to UNIQLO."
Raducanu to Uniqlo
Of course, the post did not show Raducanu's face or name her. However, the official announcement is imminent as Raducanu will reportedly make her Uniqlo debut at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Tennis podcaster Craig Shapiro was the first person to break this news back in December 2025. In January, Shapiro shared contract details in a post on X.
Raducanu's Reported Contract
"Ok, the Raducanu deal with Uniqlo rolls out at Indian Wells, it's purported to be a 3.5 million dollar upfront annual cash deal, not including performance bonuses, assume a 4-year or so deal. No news on the shoe."
Last summer, the top-ranked British men's tennis player, Jack Draper, left Nike for Vuori just before the U.S. Open. Now, Nike will also be losing the top-ranked British women's tennis player in Raducanu.
Raducanu would also be following in the steps of Roger Federer. Of course, Federer's team was initially reluctant to leave Nike for Uniqlo. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has struck gold with an apparel deal with Uniqlo and an On footwear partnership.
Nike's Loss
Raducanu started her career wearing ASICS before switching to Nike for almost an entire decade. Raducanu teaming up with Uniqlo is a major victory for both parties. Raducanu becomes the face of the brand, while Uniqlo benefits from her style and popularity.
Raducanu is currently the WTA world No. 25 with a singles record of 6-6. Despite her mediocre record, Raducanu has enjoyed some highlight moments this season. Most notably, her finals run at the Transylvannia Open.
Indian Wells Debut
Raducanu has not yet commented on the teased announcement. However, fans can expect a full rollout and marketing campaign after the official announcement is made within the next week.
The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs from March 4-15. The WTA Masters 1000 event is commonly referred to as "Tennis Paradise" by players and fans, thanks to its gorgeous setting in the Coachella Valley.
