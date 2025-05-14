Yonex Releases Paris 2025 Collection for Roland Garros
Roland Garros is right around the corner, and with it, a host of new tennis kits designed specifically for the second major of the year.
Yonex dropped the Paris 2025 Collection with ATP World No. 7 Casper Ruud and WTA World No. 12 Elena Rybakina ahead of Roland Garros. Both brand ambassadors wear kits in a bright peppermint color designed to stand out against the Parisian clay.
Ruud will be wearing the Men’s Crew Neck Shirt ($140) and Shorts (120$). The quick-drying kit offers breathability and flexibility in a sleek silhouette.
The crew neck is designed with navy panels under each arm and slim navy trim along the ends of the sleeves. A subtle geometric pattern decorates the shirt throughout. The lightness of the high-performing shorts blends increased mobility with functioning comfort.
Rybakina will be wearing the Paris Dress ($170), complete with navy lining along the neck and armholes and a jacquard texture. The dress comes with built-in shorts for additional support, and the VeryCool technology the dress is made with absorbs both heat and sweat to create a cooling effect for player comfort.
Mesh fabrics layered over the neckline create a mock sweetheart outline, and additional mesh on the back and sides of the skirt provide ease in movement. The dress also comes in navy with peppermint detailing.
The women's collection also comes with a two-piece set, a tank ($120) and skirt ($100). The razorback tank is cut in a simple yet sleek fit, and the skirt is made with see-through mesh layered over mini shorts.
Both brand ambassadors will be wearing head-to-toe Yonex at the tournament, including accessories, rackets, and shoes. Belgian tennis player Zizou Bergs and WTA World No. 30 Linda Nosková will also be wearing head-to-toe Yonex kits.
The Paris 2025 Collection is now available for purchase online at Yonex. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
