Estewow - Chelsea continue to hit transfer jackpot after instant impact vs Wolves

Estevao Willian could prove to be one of the biggest transfer bargains if he reaches his full potential - and his performances already for Chelsea suggest he is well on his way.

Of course, Estevao only turned 18 earlier this year which allowed him to formalise his transfer to Chelsea from Palmeiras, so expectations and pressure on the teenager need to be managed accordingly as he enters the spotlight.

Chelsea paid an initial £29m for Estevao, who penned a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, with the deal including significant performance-related add-ons. If they are reached, every single party has won.

He has been gradually introduced into the Chelsea side this season under head coach Enzo Maresca, who has taken full responsibility of ensuring the Brazilian settles into his surroundings in England.

"Again, last week he was complaining about it being cold," joked Maresca when discussing Estevao's adaptation. "Last week was still October. Imagine December, January!"

Estevao has already become a fan favourite amongst the Chelsea supporters. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Regardless of how Estevao is coping with the English weather, he has certainly adapted to conditions in the Premier League, as well as in the Champions League.

In his 16 appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions, he has returned four goals and an assist. His influence on the side is far greater than anyone could've imagined and hoped for this early in his Blues career.

As Maresca acknowledged after their 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League, Estevao brings a special energy when he receives the ball and is an option for Chelsea. An individual who plays with no fear and for the love of the game, but with real quality and vision to produce game-changing moments.

Estevao came off the bench and just over a minute later, he was helping set up Joao Pedro's goal to double Chelsea's lead - talk about being influential.

The aura the Brazilian oozes already. The way he dazzles on the ball. He brings a comparison to Eden Hazard's days at Chelsea. If he can get anywhere near what Hazard did in west London, or even exceed, the Blues will have a very special player on their hands.

Estevao is shining for club and country. | IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Maresca believes Chelsea have hit the jackpot and he's right. Now it's about ensuring he remains grounded and continues on the right pathway with his game management, adaptation and development.

"He's doing fantastic," reflected Maresca. "For this club, in the next 5-10 years, he will be a top, top player.

"The reason why fans pay tickets is because they want to see players like Estevao, like Cole (Palmer)."

The prospect of what Estevao can achieve is frightening. Along with all of the successes, there will no doubt be bumps in the road too. They will serve as pivotal moments for Estevao.

For now, Estevao is only at the start of his journey and it's time to embrace every single step of the way.

