Maresca's perfect handling of Chelsea's midfield 'problem' to ease pressure on 'very good squad'
Enzo Maresca will continue to have several decisions to make regarding Chelsea's midfield selection, however the 44-year-old is handling the situation perfectly so far.
Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are all pushing for starting roles for Chelsea, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cesare Casadei accepting supporting roles, whilst Carney Chukwuemeka is very much a fringe member of the squad.
Currently, Maresca prefers the partnership of Caicedo and Lavia due to the balance and physicality they offer, an option he is now able to choose following Lavia's return from injury which ruled him out for the majority of last season.
Against Manchester United, Caicedo was their Man of the Match following his impressive midfield display and scoring Chelsea's equaliser with a stunning volley in the 74th minute to earn the visitors a point at Old Trafford.
Caicedo is beginning to show signs of what Chelsea paid for the Ecuador international following his switch from Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal that could be worth up to £115m after add-ons.
Meanwhile, Fernandez, who has won the World Cup with Argentina, has been underwhelming since moving to the Premier League from Benfica for £106.8m. Maresca is still yet to get the best out of the 23-year-old. He has dropped down to Chelsea's cup squad, though did come on during the second half against Man United.
Commentary on the Argentine in particular has risen in recent weeks due to his form, and with Lavia and Caicedo being ahead in the midfield pecking order. But Maresca's handling of Fernandez, as well as with Caicedo, has been excellent.
The Chelsea head coach is reducing the pressure from the pair, taking them out of the spotlight and putting all the onus on the club for them to meet the expectations of the 'problem' price-tags that were paid.
"Since we arrived, Moi is doing fantastic," Maresca said post-match at Old Trafford. "I said during the week, the problem with Moi and Enzo - these kind of players - is probably the big money the club paid. Everyone expects them to be the best but they are human and it is normal.
"Moi is improving a lot. We are spending time with him and the rest to improve them."
Maresca is delighted with the group he is working with. Chelsea have great depth amongst their ranks and it has allowed the 44-year-old to continually rotate across all competitions to share minutes and workloads across the squad.
He added: "I think I have one of the best squads in the Premier League, I have no doubt about this. Moi belongs to the squad. Since I arrived, the first thing I said to the club is that I was in love with the squad and this squad is very good.
"We have one of the best squads in the Premier League. Talent is not enough. We need to be more things but we are in the right direction."
Changes will once again be made for Thursday's Conference League fixture against FC Noah. Fernandez can expect to return to the starting XI, while Lavia and Caicedo will earn a rest ahead of Sunday's huge league clash at home to Arsenal.
More Chelsea Coverage
READ MORE: Cole Palmer injury update: Maresca offers latest after nasty Martinez tackle during Man United 1-1 Chelsea
READ MORE: Why Lisandro Martinez wasn't shown red card for Cole Palmer challenge during Man United vs Chelsea
READ MORE: Watch Chelsea legend Eden Hazard's hilarious reaction to Tottenham shirt prank