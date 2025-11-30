Chelsea vs Arsenal: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

It's a top-of-the-table clash for Sunday's London derby at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having the chance to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the league to just three points.

Chelsea and Arsenal both claimed big victories in the Champions League in midweek. Maresca's Blues beat Barcelona, while Mikel Arteta's side defeated Bayern Munich.

"It's a different challenge, as you said," previewed Maresca. "We planned the game against Barcelona in one way. We need to plan a game against Arsenal in a different way and then we'll see at the end of the game."

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of Cole Palmer, who has recovered from both a groin problem and fractured toe.

Maresca doesn't believe Sunday's clash is a season-definer, but the Chelsea squad acknowledge the magnitude of the occasion.

"They're amazing (games like this)," goalkeeper Robert Sanchez told the Chelsea programme.

"A win in a game like this could be massive for the result of the whole season. We know we need to go out there and, being at home, we need to smash it, win and make London blue."

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James (c), Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro,

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Santos, Palmer, Gittens, Garnacho, Delap

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Martinelli, Merino

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, White, Odegaard, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Madueke, Gyokeres, Jesus