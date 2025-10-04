Chelsea vs Liverpool: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea are staring at the prospect of losing three Premier League matches in a row for the first time since April-May 2023 when they suffered four consecutive defeats.

They host the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge looking to claim back-to-back wins over Arne Slot's side, again for the first time, since November 2014.

Enzo Maresca will be buoyed on after Chelsea's 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday to get them back on the winning trail. Meanwhile, Liverpool have lost their last two in all competitions - against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho celebrating together after Chelsea's goal against Benfica. | IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

"I think we started (the season) very, very well in terms of results and performance," reflected Maresca pre-match. "The first four or five games and then probably the rest of the games, we didn't get the points that we wanted for sure, but we already analysed the reason why.

"Again, I think most of the games where we didn't get the points is because they were games very complicated for us in terms of, unfortunately, red cards. But no doubt that also the injury situation. So it's a mixed combination, but we don't have any doubt that slowly, slowly we're going to be again where we need to be."

Chelsea are without eight players for the league clash, including Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, while Trevoh Chalobah misses out through suspension following his dismissal against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Allison is absent for the visitors and Giorgi Mamardashvili comes in to replace the Brazilian in between the sticks for Liverpool.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella, James (c), Caicedo, Pedro Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Emenalo, Lavia, Buonanotte, Gittens, Estevao Willian, Guiu

Liverpool

Starting XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Isak, Gakpo

Bench: Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Endo, Jones, Wirtz, Chiesa, Ekitike