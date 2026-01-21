Chelsea vs Pafos: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Pafos at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Chelsea welcome the Cypriot side to west London for their final home match of the league phase in Europe this season.

Atalanta dented Chelsea's hopes of a top-eight finish last time out after a 2-1 win in Italy back in December, under then head coach Enzo Maresca who has been replaced by Liam Rosenior.

The new Chelsea boss clinched victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and will be keen to claim back-to-back wins in all competitions to get the Blues back on the winning trail in the Champions League.

It will be Rosenior's first in charge in the Champions League, but he insists Wednesday's clash is not about him - it is all about Chelsea winning.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Your dream, as a player or a manager, is to be at the top of the game and the Champions League is a signal of that," previewed Rosenior. "It's not about me - my focus is on winning the game and being successful here."

As Wednesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in London.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Erik Lambrechts (BEL) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Pafos.

IMAGO / ANP

Assistants

Erik Lambrechts will be supported by Jo de Weirdt (BEL) and Kevin Monteny (BEL) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Nathan Verboomen (BEL) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Liam Rosenior and Albert Celades.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings will be Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Pol van Boekel (NED).