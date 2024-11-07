Every Chelsea player available to face FC Noah in the Conference League
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea squad has been confirmed for their Conference League fixture against FC Noah.
Chelsea are currently top of the League Phase after winning their opening two matches against KAA Gent and Panathinaikos.
Changes will be made by Maresca on Thursday night for Noah's visit to Stamford Bridge, however Jadon Sancho will play no part due to sustaining a fresh minor knock following illness.
"He is recovering from that (illness)," Maresca confirmed ahead of the game. "He had a knock in the session, so we will see. For (Wednesday), he is out but we will see for Sunday's game, otherwise it will be after the international break."
Five academy players were involved in Chelsea's final training session on Wednesday, including Tyrique George, who will be hoping to keep up his record of featuring in every match in the League Phase for the Blues this season.
Just like the previous two matches, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer are all ineligible for the Conference League after they weren't registered for the first six matches.
Here is every player available for Chelsea to face FC Noah in the Conference League.
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Lucas Bergstrom
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Renato Veiga
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei, Samuel Rak-Sakyi
Attackers: Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku, Tyrique George, Zain Silcott-Duberry, Shim Mheuka, Ato Ampah
Absent: Jadon Sancho (illness and injury)