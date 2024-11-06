Five Chelsea academy stars involved in training for FC Noah as Maresca makes exciting selection admission
Five Chelsea youngsters joined first-team training on Wednesday as Enzo Maresca's side prepared for FC Noah in the Conference League.
Chelsea concluded preparations at their Cobham training based on Wednesday afternoon following Maresca and defender Benoit Badiashile's media duties.
They host Armenian side FC Noah at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, a club who were only founded in 2017.
It was noticed that Maresca's session was split into two, with the players who played against Manchester United on Sunday were one group, while the group expected to play versus Noah were in another.
"We don't make changes because of the big game on Sunday," insisted Maresca during his pre-match press conference when quizzed on the number of changes for the European clash.
"Since we start, we make changes because we have 24, 25 players, all fit and all good enough to play different competitions. This is the reason why we are making changes."
With changes likely, the Conference League has already seen youngsters earn call-ups to join the first-team, including Tyrique George, Kiano Dyer and Samuel Rak-Sakyi. George has come off the bench against both KAA Gent and Panathinaikos, as well as featuring in the Carabao Cup tie against Barrow in September.
With Jadon Sancho's absence due to injury and illness and Pedro Neto starting against Man United, Thursday could provide an opportunity for George to start the Conference League match. Maresca confirmed George and Rak-Sakyi would be involved in the squad.
"Tyrique, for sure, and Sam Rak-Sakyi, too," revealed the Chelsea head coach on academy involvement against Noah. "We will see."
George, 18, and Rak-Sakyi weren't the only two involved in training though on Wednesday. Zain Silcott-Duberry, Shim Mheuka and Ato Ampah were also with the senior squad.
