Wolves vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea head to Molineux on Saturday afternoon looking to win their fourth league game in a row.

With Rob Edwards' Wolves sat rock bottom and well adrift of safety, Chelsea are heavy favourites to cruise past the hosts.

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win over Wolves in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge back in November.

Joao Pedro, who was on the scoresheet that day, has scored in all three of Rosenior's first three league games in charge and will be hoping to continue his fine form.

Chelsea are expected to cruise to victory against Wolves, but Rosenior has insisted pre-match that Saturday's encounter will not be a walk in the park.

"I watched Rob's team recently," admitted Rosenior. "They actually put in a very good performance against Bournemouth. They were unfortunate not to get anything out of the game. I thought they played very, very well. They put in some very positive performances in their last few games.

"The biggest thing for me, as the manager now with this group, I want to see a consistency in our levels of performance, of engagement, of intensity in every game that we play. For me, that's something I've spoken to the group about. The next game is the most important game and Wolves is another huge game for our season."

Here are the confirmed teams from Molineux for the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Chelsea.

Wolves

Starting XI: Sa, Doherty, H. Bueno, S. Bueno, J. Gomes, Armstrong, Hwang, Arokodare, Mosquera, Mane, A. Gomes

Bench: Johnstone, Wolfe, Andre, Lima, R. Gomes, Bellegarde, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Rawlings

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Badiashile, Sarr, Hato, Garnacho, Estevao, Delap, Guiu