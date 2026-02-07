Liam Rosenior delivers 'biggest' Chelsea dressing room team talk for 'important' Wolves clash

Head coach Liam Rosenior has set out his expectations clearly for the Chelsea squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves.

Chelsea make the trip to Molineux looking to bounce back from their Carabao Cup semi-final exit to Arsenal in midweek, as they also eye a fourth consecutive league win in a row.

Victories over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham have cemented Chelsea's position in the race for Champions League football next season, and another golden opportunity for maximum points awaits on Saturday.

Wolves are rock bottom and destined for relegation to the Championship, unless they can complete the great escape under boss Rob Edwards.

Chelsea have already faced Wolves on two occasions this season, once in the Premier League and the other in the Carabao Cup, winning both. However, they both came under former head coach Enzo Maresca.

Despite Chelsea being heavy favourites to comfortably put Wolves away, Rosenior's message to the Blues dressing room has signified the importance of the 'huge game for their season' as the wider picture is looked at.

No complacency from Chelsea despite league position

When previewing Wolves, Rosenior made it clear what his mindset and pre-match preparations have entailed.

"We prepare in exactly the same way we prepare for any game that we play," the Chelsea head coach told reporters ahead of Saturday's clash.

"I watched Rob's team recently. They actually put in a very good performance against Bournemouth. They were unfortunate not to get anything out of the game. I thought they played very, very well. They put in some very positive performances in their last few games.

"The biggest thing for me, as the manager now with this group, I want to see a consistency in our levels of performance, of engagement, of intensity in every game that we play. For me, that's something I've spoken to the group about. The next game is the most important game and Wolves is another huge game for our season."

Wolves wary of 'packed' Chelsea squad

Meanwhile, Wolves have nothing to lose, other than the obvious - the game, or dropping points. Saturday is a free hit for Edwards' side, who lost forward Jørgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace on the final day of the January transfer window.

Edwards wall full of praise for Chelsea, who have quality in abundance despite their injury issues.

"They've got an amazing squad so whatever team Liam chooses will be fresh, ready and packed full of talent."

