Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto: Maresca offers triple fitness update after Wolves problems

Enzo Maresca has provided an update of the fitness of Chelsea trio Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Pedro Neto.

All three featured in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday night, with Neto scoring the third goal to seal the victory at Stamford Bridge.

While Caicedo played the full 90 minutes, Fernandez and Neto were substituted in the second half for Chelsea duo Jamie Gittens and Marc Guiu, respectively.

Maresca revealed Caicedo was playing through a minor knock but he was able to continue.

"(He) was OK, just a kick in his knee in the first half," confirmed Maresca post-match. "He finished the game. I asked him after the game if he was OK."

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Neto's changes were enforced due to the pair picking up issues during the game.

"Pedro Neto and Enzo, they asked for a change because Pedro had a problem with his groin and Enzo had a problem with his knee," added the Chelsea head coach. "So we need to see how they are now."

Chelsea now head into the November international break with time to recover their players ahead of a crucial end of the month, which sees Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal await before the beginning of December.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Fernandez will remain at Cobham after the 24-year-old confirmed a decision had been taken for him to not join up with the Argentina squad.

"I will not be available with Argentina, I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee in the last four months," Fernandez told SportsCenter.

"I think it was the best decision to rest these two weeks for my knee. In the last week I suffered a lot of pain and everyone here knows it."

Neto is set to join up with the Portugal squad to face the Republic of Ireland and Armenia, while Caicedo has been called up for Ecuador's matches against Canada and New Zealand.

