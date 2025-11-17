Chelsea given Reece James boost for Burnley trip after Thomas Tuchel's England decision

Chelsea will welcome back a well-rested Reece James when he returns back for club duty after spending the international break with England.

The 25-year-old was called up by Thomas Tuchel for England's November camp, which saw the Three Lions face Serbia and Albania.

England secured two wins from two in their remaining World Cup qualifiers, seeing off Serbia by two goals to nil, and then beating Albania by the same scoreline on Sunday evening.

James played the full 90 minutes against Serbia at Wembley on Thursday night, however he was rested by Tuchel entirely for the win over Albania - a decision Chelsea will have very much welcomed.

Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca have done their very best to manage Reece James to ensure he suffers no injury setbacks after overcoming several issues in recent seasons.

IMAGO / PPAUK

His rest against Albania offers a welcome breather for the defender ahead of returning to Chelsea this week as they begin preparations to face Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal to conclude November.

Maresca recently confirmed James is now able to play three games a week - a sign of how far he and his fitness levels have progressed.

"The way he has behaved in every game is top, even when he is not playing, (the way he is) inside the changing room with his team-mates," Maresca said earlier this month. "I think he is ready to play three games in a week. It also depends on the way we use Reece.

"We don’t use him up and down, that is a big job for him, Malo (Gusto), or for any full-back to go up and down. So we also protect and save him in the way we try to play. So, he is ready to play three games in a week."

Chelsea will have been delighted with Gusto's involvement for France against Azerbaijan on Tuesday night. He contributed two assists to help France to a 3-1 win.

🔵🇫🇷 Malo Gusto vs Azerbaijan:



90 minutes played

2 assists

3/6 tackles won

12/18 ground duels won

2 big chances created

2 key passes

88% pass accuracy

105 touches

4/4 dribbles completed — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) November 16, 2025

It appears to have been a positive international break for Chelsea as they enter the festive period. Benoit Badiashile has returned to training, while Maresca will hope Cole Palmer is nearing a return following his lay-off due to a groin problem.

