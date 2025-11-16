Enzo Fernandez names top-five teammates who he likes playing with - two Chelsea players included

Enzo Fernandez has named five teammates that he has played with for either club or country who he likes.

The 24-year-old has played for River Plate, Benfica, Defensa y Justicia and Chelsea during his club career, whilst also making 38 senior appearances for the Argentina national team.

Fernandez has already played with some of the world's best players, most notably Lionel Messi, who he won the World Cup with in 2022, as well as the Copa America.

Having won the ultimate dream for country, Fernandez has outlined his aims of winning the Champions League or Premier League with Chelsea, who he has won the Conference League and Club World Cup with.

"My dream is to win the Champions League or the Premier League with the club," he told Koora Break.

"We know what that means for the club. We try to represent in the best way every day and every game."

When it comes to winning matches and trophies, it is about the team which the individuals make up.

In his interview with Koora Break, Fernandez was asked to name five players who he has played with.

إينزو فيرنانديز يكشف عن أسماء أفضل 5 لاعبين لعب معهم 🔝



"Messi, (Cristian) Romero, (Cole) Palmer, Julian Alvarez and Moises Caicedo," responded Fernandez.

There were many players Fernandez didn't, but could've, mentioned, including defender Thiago Silva. But with so many to choose from, it appears he has gone for those who he is still playing alongside.

One of those, Moises Caicedo, Fernandez recently offered high praise for, telling Chelsea's in-house media team: "As I always say, honestly, there are only words of admiration for him.

"He’s a very humble, hard-working guy, who always gives his all for the team every day. I'm very happy to have him at Chelsea; he's a machine. I hope it continues like this."

