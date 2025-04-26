Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea player who will definitely be in matchday squad vs Everton
Enzo Maresca has already confirmed the first Chelsea player who will be in the squad to face Everton.
Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge after an injury time winner from Pedro Neto last Sunday against Fulham to seal a 2-1 win in the west London derby.
All three points at Craven Cottage have kept Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.
Enzo Maresca’s side are currently two points behind Newcastle United, who are in fifth and occupy the final Champions League spot.
Chelsea have five games remaining in the Premier League to secure a return to the competition, which they have won twice.
First up is Everton, who they were held by in a goalless draw in the reverse fixture back in December. Chelsea are favourites to pick up all three points against the Toffees, however we need to avoid any defensive errors like they did against relegation-threatened Ipswich town in their last home league game.
Maresca will be without Malo Gusto and Marc Guiu. However, the Chelsea boss has confirmed one player who will be returning to the matchday squad on Saturday to face Everton.
Christopher Nkunku was absent against Fulham due to a technical decision, which increased speculation over the Frenchman’s future at the club.
Maresca explained his decision further ahead of facing Everton and confirmed the 27-year-old will be in the side which is selected to play Everton at Stamford Bridge in the lunchtime kick off.
"Yes, he's on the squad," revealed Maresca. "He's on the squad. And he has been good, also last week when he was out. But because we need to decide one, two players out. And also to give some of the young players, you know, like Tyrique, Josh, the chance to continue to be with us. So it was just for that. But now he's back, he's back on the squad.
The Chelsea boss added: "He's training well, he's training well. And probably in this moment, if he's in the squad, one offensive player has to be out of the squad for the Fulham game. That's probably Tyrique. But we decide. But now Malo (Gusto) is out, so we can bring another one. And Christoph will be with us."
