Enzo Maresca confirms surprise double Chelsea injury boost for crucial Nottingham Forest clash
Chelsea have been offered a double boost after Enzo Maresca confirmed two forwards will return for their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.
It's the final day of the season on Sunday and Champions League qualification is on the line for Chelsea, who currently occupy the fifth and final spot in the Premier League.
Maresca's Blues head to the City Ground with destiny in their own hands. Forest will be looking to spoil the party and claim Champions League qualification themselves, with only one point separating the sides.
Maresca has mostly a fully fit squad for Sunday's clash. He will be without forward Nicolas Jackson, who is serving his second game of a three-match ban following the red card during the defeat to Newcastle United.
Jackson's absence would have left Maresca without a recognised striker. It would have meant either Pedro Neto or Tyrique George would have been nailed on to likely lead the line against Forest, with Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku both still recovering from their respective injuries.
Both Guiu and Nkunku were unlikely to make the final game of the season despite returning to team training. However, surprisingly, Maresca confirmed the pair would be available for selection against Nuno Espírito Santo's side during his pre-match press conference.
On Nkunku, Maresca said: "He is working with us in the last days, him and Marc Guiu. Both can be available for the next game (vs Nottingham Forest). They can be available."
Reece James is unlikely to be selected to start both games against Nottingham Forest and their Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday. The Chelsea captain has his own personal training programme to ensure he maintains his fitness and reduces the risk of injury.
Maresca added: "He is okay. He has his own programme. We said already that we try to protect him, so we are managing him."
With Romeo Lavia unable to be selected to face Real Betis due to not being included in the Conference League squad, as well as Jackson being available for the European final, it will give Maresca the opportunity to rotate some of his team to give them the best chance of clinching Champions League qualification and silverware.