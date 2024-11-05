Explained: Why Cole Palmer could've been absent from Chelsea training on Tuesday after injury scare
Cole Palmer was not spotted in Chelsea training on Tuesday and there is a potential reason if he was absent.
The 22-year-old limped off at full-time after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon following a strong challenge by Lisandro Martinez, who left his studs on the attacker's knee.
Martinez escaped a red card following a review by VAR after Robert Jones' initial on-field decision of a yellow card was upheld.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who confirmed Palmer was handed an ice pack in the dressing room, was unhappy post-match after believing the Man United centre-back should've been sent off.
He said: "I don't think he has the intention of going for the ball. For me, it is clear.
"It was not the intention to go for the ball. He goes for the legs. There is no doubt about the decision. I think it is quite clearly a red."
With Chelsea's initial hopes that Palmer suffered no major damage, as reported by the Daily Telegraph on Monday, the club organised a precautionary scan for the England international to get official confirmation.
No update has been provided yet by Chelsea, however Maresca is likely to offer some further clarity in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of their Conference League clash against FC Noah.
But on Tuesday, Chelsea released pictures from their Cobham training ground of players in the gym and out on the grass, which saw no sighting of Palmer. Two of which included club captain Reece James and Joao Felix, who is expected to return to the Blues' attack on Thursday night.
But there could be an easy explanation for Palmer's absence on Tuesday at Cobham.
Should Palmer have undergone a scan on Monday or Tuesday, Chelsea are likely waiting for the results to return before allowing him to take part in any activity.
Palmer is not eligible for Thursday's European clash due to being left out by Maresca for the League Phase in the Conference League, so there is no need to rush him. His next available game would be Arsenal if he is fit.
Chelsea have been extremely careful this season with players returning from long-term injuries and knocks, and with Palmer being their star player, there is no doubt they are being as cautious as possible with him.