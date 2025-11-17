How Chelsea's shirt will look with reported front-of-shirt sponsorship partner

Chelsea are closing in on finalising a front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement, according to reports;

Despite winning both the Conference League and Club World Cup at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Chelsea are yet to have a sponsor on the front of their current season's kits.

Only last month did Chelsea agree a deal with FPT, Asia-Pacific’s market-leading digital technology solutions provider, to become a Principal Partner, which sees their logo on the sleeves of the Chelsea FC men’s, women’s and academy kits.

This deal is reportedly worth around £17-18m, according to The Athletic.

Discussions have been ongoing to find a front-of-shirt sponsorship, however, as Chelsea head into the final weeks of November, they are still yet to reach an agreement with any company.

But that could soon change, as reported by Adam Williams, who states a deal is on the verge of being signed with Oracle, cloud technology company, for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

IMAGO / Werner Lerooy

It's suggested that the agreement will be announced after the international break, likely coming before the end of November. The value of the deal also remains unclear.

Should the Oracle deal be confirmed, how will their logo look on Chelsea's shirt?

As mocked up by Footy Headlines, here is how the 2025/26 Chelsea would look with the Oracle sponsorship.

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Chelsea handed Jamie Gittens boost amid fresh England fitness update

READ MORE: 'He's unbelievable' - John Terry impressed after seeing Chelsea star in training

READ MORE: Colour design of 2026/27 Chelsea third kit featuring retro badge 'leaked'