Ronaldo tips 'promising' Chelsea player to become 'a very big star in football'
Since Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, the Blues have been signing top young prospects from the world of football.
With the project taking it's shape under Enzo Maresca after years of public criticism from the media on Chelsea's transfer strategy, the Blues are beginning to see just what the owners are planning at Stamford Bridge.
From Cole Palmer to Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea have an abundance of raw talent and these players are beginning to form promising partnerships as the Blues sit second in the Premier League table.
However, not all of Chelsea's talent are currently plying their trade in London as several players have been signed for the future, or are currently on loan.
Andre Santos is performing exceptionally at Strasbourg and has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in European football, while Willian Estevao and Kendry Paez are yet to arrive but look like they could dominate in the future.
Some of football's biggest legends are taking a look at Chelsea's project, with Ronaldo the latest to discuss the Blues as he highlights a player who could become 'a very big star in football'.
Ronaldo, one of Brazil's greatest ever players and arguably the best striker in history, has high hopes for one of his country's up and coming talents.
Speaking on incoming Chelsea player Estevao, he tipped him to succeed, saying: "He's a young player and very talented. He's kind of like Lamine Yamal. He will soon be a very big star in football.
"He's very promising, and at just 17. I think he'll play for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup, then join Chelsea."
The 17-year-old is finishing the season at Palmeiras before joining up with his Chelsea team-mates next summer.
With the Club World Cup draw seeing Chelsea face his Serie A rivals Flamengo, Mexican side Club Leon and Tunisian side ES Tunis, it appears that the youngster will compete in this tournament with Palmeiras.
The Blues could of course face Estevao if he is still playing for Palmeiras during this tournament, as Ronaldo believes that he will.
With Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto providing competition on the right-wing for Maresca's side, it remains to be seen as to what the plan for Estevao is. However, with the amount of talent the 17-year-old has already, it would be a surprise to see him depart Chelsea on loan upon his arrival.