Trevoh Chalobah's stance on Chelsea return revealed as Crystal Palace boss Glasner demands clarity
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has demanded clarity from Chelsea over the future of Trevoh Chalobah as he provided an update on the defender ahead of a potential loan recall.
The Blues sent Chalobah on a season-long loan spell to Crystal Palace but are reportedly considering bringing him back mid-way through.
With Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile currently sidelined, Chelsea are short of options in central defence as Josh Acheampong has emerged as a starter under Enzo Maresca.
Axel Disasi was also left out of Chelsea's squad to face Bournemouth on Tuesday night and is facing a potential exit in the January transfer, leaving the Blues even shorter at the back.
Chalobah's Crystal Palace team-mate and captain Marc Guehi has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, where he came through the Cobham academy, and it remains to be seen as to whether Maresca's side will make a move for the central defender or recall Chalobah.
Speaking to the press on Tuesday, as reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Palace boss Glasner pleaded with Chelsea and provided an update on Chalobah's short-term future.
"It's a little bit of a tricky situation," he admitted. "Chelsea has the possibility to call him back from loan.
"There is a little bit of uncertainty at the moment over whether they will do it. We need clarity and he needs clarity, so that's the situation and let's see."
Glasner continued to reveal that Chalobah is keen to stay and complete his loan rather than make a return to Stamford Bridge mid-season.
"He wants to stay here but it's a decision Chelsea can take," he concluded.
The defender was left out of Crystal Palace's squad to face Stockport in the FA Cup, with Glasner revealing that the decision was 'complicated' - while Chalobah would have been unavailable to play for Chelsea in the competition if he had already played for Palace and returned.
It has since been reported that Chelsea could look to move for an 'unnamed' central defender, who was previously targeted for the summer window.
However, with Disasi's potential exit this could be accelerated for the January transfer window. One potential option could be that of Tomas Araujo, the Benfica defender who was previously linked with a move to Chelsea.
However, a move could be complicated after the youngster penned a contract extension in Portugal in recent months.