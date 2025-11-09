Why Estevao was not awarded Chelsea assist for Joao Pedro goal vs Wolves

Estevao Willian was not awarded the assist for Joao Pedro's Chelsea goal against Wolves in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old currently has just one assist to his name this season in the league, which came against West Ham during the 5-1 win back in August.

However, after coming off the bench and making an influential contribution against Wolves to help Chelsea clinch a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, Estevao thought he had doubled his assist count when Joao Pedro doubled the hosts' lead.

Estevao pushed the ball onto his right foot and quickly produced a low cutback into the box, and it ended up in the feet of Joao Pedro who smashed past Sam Johnstone to score in back-to-back league outings.

But Estevao's cross required a deflection off of Wolves defender Ladislav Krejčí, which resulted in the ball falling into the path of Joao Pedro.

Regardless, at the time of the goal, Joao Pedro ensured Estevao was lapped up with appreciation from the Chelsea home crowd following his influence for the goal.

Joao Pedro was full of praise for the 18-year-old post-match, telling Sky Sports: "Everyone knows Estevao is a talent, when he came on he always wants to show his ability. Today again he gave the assist to me, I'm very happy for him because he's adapted very quickly. We're here to help him.

