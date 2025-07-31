Kendry Paez joins RC Strasbourg as Marc Guiu agrees Premier League loan move

Chelsea are continuing to line up loan deals for several players, which has seen Kendry Paez depart and Marc Guiu agree to leave the club.

Enzo Maresca's squad needs trimming ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 17.

Many signings have already been finalised to add to the group, including the likes of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Dario Essugo and Estevao Willian.

Chelsea are eyeing further arrivals with talks ongoing for RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, while background checks have been carried out on Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho. A transfer in excess of €40m has been agreed for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who has been given permission to undergo a medical.

The arrivals of Delap (centre) and Pedro (right) require departures in attack. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With attacking reinforcements being brought in, Chelsea need to allow several players to leave to ensure they continue their development and get regular minutes in 2025-26.

Kendry Paez, who finally joined Chelsea from Independiente del Valle this summer having turned 18 in May after a deal was agreed in June 2023, has moved to BlueCo sister-club RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old joins up with Mike Penders, who has also moved on loan, as well as Mathis Amougou and Ishé Samuels-Smith, both of whom completed permanent moves to the Ligue 1 side. Mamadou Sarr will also make the temporary switch.

Meanwhile, Marc Guiu is on the verge of leaving Chelsea on loan after agreeing a deal to join newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland.

Guiu had received interest from Ipswich Town and other clubs in Europe. | IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

After Sunderland made an approach for the 19-year-old, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea have agreed a straight loan deal, which will see the Black Cats cover the Spaniard's salary in full.

Guiu will now travel to Wearside to undergo his medical and finalise his season-long loan move to join Régis Le Bris's side.

