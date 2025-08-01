Christopher Nkunku latest: Inter Milan identify obstacle which could block Chelsea transfer

Inter Milan are interested in signing Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to leave Chelsea this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to end his two-year stay at Stamford Bridge, which has seen him score 18 goals and contribute five assists in 62 appearances for Chelsea.

Nkunku's debut season at the club in 2023/24 was hampered by injuries. He suffered a knee injury in pre-season against Borussia Dortmund, before sustaining a hamstring problem in the second part of the season.

By then, Nkunku was second in the centre-forward pecking order following the arrival of Nicolas Jackson, who maintained his place ahead of the former RB Leipzig striker under both Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.

Nkunku was the subject of interest back in January, however Chelsea's valuation of £65m wasn't met and he therefore remained with the Blues, who concluded the season with two trophies - the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Following the arrivals of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro in attack this summer, Nkunku's future looks to be elsewhere and the expectation is he will depart.

Nkunku has interest from across Europe, including from Inter Milan, who will be aware of the new asking price of £43.3m for the France international, as revealed by The Athletic.

Despite Inter Milan's interest in signing Nkunku this summer, his wages could be a deciding factor in a deal not being feasible for the Serie A side, as reported by Matteo Moretto.

It remains unclear if Nkunku would be willing to reduce his demands to facilitate a switch to the San Siro this summer.

Nkunku was identified as a potential option for Inter amid interest in Ademola Lookman. It has since been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Atalanta have rejected a €42m plus €3m in add-ons bid for Lookman.

It could open the doors to Inter revisiting their interest in Nkunku and trying to find an agreement with both Chelsea and the player, should they miss out on Lookman.

What is for certain, is that compromises are going to be required from all parties if Nkunku is to depart Chelsea this summer.

